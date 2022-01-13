Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Holdings Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,385 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up approximately 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $39,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $30.49.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
