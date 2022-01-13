Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Holdings Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,385 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up approximately 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $39,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

