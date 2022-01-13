Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives $4.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.52 on Monday. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 34,759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 273,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 145.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

