Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Donald R. Rudkin Sells 11,648 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LMNR stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 45,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $275.06 million, a PE ratio of -67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. Limoneira has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $20.74.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -130.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Limoneira by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Limoneira in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Limoneira by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.