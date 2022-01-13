Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce $2.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $1.86. Lincoln National reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $8.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

LNC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. 1,056,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,488. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

