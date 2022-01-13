Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Lincoln National by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after buying an additional 83,552 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Lincoln National by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

