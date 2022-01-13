Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Up 3.9%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.88. Approximately 1,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 231,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $923.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 41,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $711,399.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $36,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,779 shares of company stock worth $4,351,134 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

