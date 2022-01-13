Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Tops $9.83 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.83 billion and $883.67 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $141.69 or 0.00322365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,400,232 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

