LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $104.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in LivaNova by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

