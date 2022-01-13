LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) Shares Down 0.1%

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.00. 54,907 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 15,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 18.1% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 455,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 69,723 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 47.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 323,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 104,370 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

