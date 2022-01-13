Loki Market Cap Reaches $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,878.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.39 or 0.07662161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00317903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.92 or 0.00888370 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00071110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.94 or 0.00519928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.62 or 0.00255663 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

