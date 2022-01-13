Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

