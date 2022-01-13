Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Given a $19.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $19.50 price target on Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOOP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $481.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Loop Industries by 999.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 160,944 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 155,115 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,503,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 68,976 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

