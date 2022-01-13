Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 104,321 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,321 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $54,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after buying an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $195.84 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $198.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.90 and its 200 day moving average is $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

