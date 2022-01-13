Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 114,759 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,759 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $69,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.60, for a total value of $1,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,597,286 shares of company stock worth $2,140,672,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH opened at $140.66 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.78.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.68.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

