Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,188 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.17% of First Republic Bank worth $58,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

FRC opened at $208.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $143.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.