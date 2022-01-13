Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $71.02 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,652 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Zimmer Biomet worth $71,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $125.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

