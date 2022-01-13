Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 12,019,423 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,019,423 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,588,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.18% of Southwestern Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.