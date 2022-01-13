Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,777,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,430,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 407,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $647.32 million, a PE ratio of 154.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.62. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,551 shares of company stock worth $861,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

