Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $697,000 Stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 15.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARE stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. Analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARE. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,791 shares of company stock worth $99,536. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

