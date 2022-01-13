Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

XPEL opened at $66.55 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 2.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,233,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,934,480. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.