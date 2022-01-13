Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,760 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,450 shares of company stock worth $6,947,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of BIGC opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

