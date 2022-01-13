Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 148,137 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148,137 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 306,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,288 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

