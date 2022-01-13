Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Down 1.7%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 40,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 74,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$220.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director Heye Edmund Daun sold 184,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$105,075.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,500.

About Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

