Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,780,000 after purchasing an additional 180,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 129,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 242,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132,522 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $574.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

