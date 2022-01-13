Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,744 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 402,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

NYSE HBM opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

