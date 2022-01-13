Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 44.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 44,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 227,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,658,000 after purchasing an additional 137,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

IQV stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.26.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

