Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.59 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 29.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,715 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 248,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

