Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 8,816 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Henry Schein by 7.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after acquiring an additional 789,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 84.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 641,612 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $38,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 120.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,343,000 after acquiring an additional 495,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $77.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

