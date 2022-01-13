Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,024 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

