Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 547 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 506,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,864,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 35.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,107,000 after acquiring an additional 488,990 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,430.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 27.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN opened at $148.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day moving average is $155.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.07.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

