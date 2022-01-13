Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MFD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,961. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

