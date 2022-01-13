MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.71). MacroGenics reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4,250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,328. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.06.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in MacroGenics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,571 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MacroGenics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,441,000 after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after buying an additional 1,428,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after buying an additional 106,790 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

