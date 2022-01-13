Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after buying an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after buying an additional 516,796 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 437,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGE stock opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.47. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.46.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

