Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $20.48 Per Share

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $20.48 for the year.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,757,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 846.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 44,820 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.