Mango Markets (MNGO) One Day Volume Tops $664,536.00

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00075649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.98 or 0.07661199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,838.97 or 0.99908699 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00067765 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

