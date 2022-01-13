Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,445,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,351,300 shares during the period. Marathon Oil comprises about 2.4% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Marathon Oil worth $744,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $33,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,565,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,109,733. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

