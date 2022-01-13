Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $22.26 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 3.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $22,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,436. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,757 shares of company stock worth $6,171,804 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

