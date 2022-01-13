Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,284 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.32% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,815,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,877,000 after purchasing an additional 263,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after purchasing an additional 606,813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,443,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,459,000 after purchasing an additional 294,617 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE HR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

