Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 9,523 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,633,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

EFT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,667. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.