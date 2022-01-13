Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 885 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $34,090.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

