Mark Lochtenberg Buys 212,875 Shares of Equus Mining Limited (ASX:EQE) Stock

Equus Mining Limited (ASX:EQE) insider Mark Lochtenberg acquired 212,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,866.88 ($22,206.38).
Mark Lochtenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Mark Lochtenberg acquired 691,852 shares of Equus Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,696.32 ($79,637.64).
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Mark Lochtenberg acquired 272,087 shares of Equus Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$38,092.18 ($27,404.45).
About Equus Mining
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Equus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.