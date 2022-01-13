Mark Lochtenberg Buys 212,875 Shares of Equus Mining Limited (ASX:EQE) Stock

Equus Mining Limited (ASX:EQE) insider Mark Lochtenberg acquired 212,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,866.88 ($22,206.38).

Mark Lochtenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Mark Lochtenberg acquired 691,852 shares of Equus Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,696.32 ($79,637.64).

On Wednesday, December 29th, Mark Lochtenberg acquired 272,087 shares of Equus Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$38,092.18 ($27,404.45).

About Equus Mining

Equus Mining Limited focuses on the exploration and development of natural resource projects in Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cerro Bayo Project covering an area of 350 square kilometers located in the township of Chile Chico, Chile's XI Region.

