Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.09.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

