Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Cap of $39.58 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $39.58 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00061144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00075293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.36 or 0.07635194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,780.62 or 0.99908881 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00067736 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

