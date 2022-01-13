Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $400.00

Shares of Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 394 ($5.35), with a volume of 55244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393 ($5.33).

The firm has a market cap of £309.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 354.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 274.85.

About Marshall Motor (LON:MMH)

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 117 franchise dealerships representing 24 various brand partners in 28 counties across England.

