Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Masimo also updated its FY21 guidance to above $3.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $255.69 on Thursday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.45.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total transaction of $8,317,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,989 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,344. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

