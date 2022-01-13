Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,563,078 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $880,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after buying an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 305.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 459,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $164.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

