Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765,090 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of QIAGEN worth $1,060,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QIAGEN by 25.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,483 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter worth about $49,020,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter worth about $17,735,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 42.1% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 351,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 61.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after buying an additional 350,613 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

NYSE:QGEN opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.