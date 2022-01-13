Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $513.07 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,623 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.73% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $513,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,901 shares of company stock worth $20,007,114. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $122.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day moving average is $115.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

