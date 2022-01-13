Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,989,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 134,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.50% of NIKE worth $1,160,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after acquiring an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,430,000 after acquiring an additional 238,590 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 160,126 shares of company stock worth $26,623,747 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $152.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.49. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $240.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

