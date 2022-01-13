Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 112,175 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,866,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 112,175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $722,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.72 and a 200 day moving average of $77.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

